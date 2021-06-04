Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Beacon Securities

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Beacon Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $8.40.
Quipt Home Medical Company Profile
