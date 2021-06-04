Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock Holdings Reduced by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,662,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,283,809.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

