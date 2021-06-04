Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 41,775 Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 553.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,775 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALBO. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 435.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALBO opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $596.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.16. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALBO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

