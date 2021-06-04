Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 594.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,612 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Gossamer Bio worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOSS. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,365,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after buying an additional 663,314 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $4,147,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $52,045.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,747.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $52,054.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

GOSS opened at $8.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $647.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.24. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 15.82 and a quick ratio of 15.82.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOSS. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

