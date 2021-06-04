Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 9,842 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMF opened at $59.32 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.27.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMF. Northland Securities upped their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

