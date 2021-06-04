Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 268.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,085 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,865 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 10.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $933,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 879,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BXS shares. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

NYSE:BXS opened at $30.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.09 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

