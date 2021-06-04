Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 168.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,603 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.67. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $131.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.95 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

