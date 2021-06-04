Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 45,371 Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 566.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,371 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 4.2% in the first quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,719,000 after acquiring an additional 148,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after acquiring an additional 400,761 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 22.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cortexyme by 1,197.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 149,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cortexyme by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

CRTX stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 0.75. Cortexyme, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $58.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.60.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $1,037,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,369.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Lamond bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,192,765.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

