Raydium Hits 1-Day Volume of $16.02 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $5.20 or 0.00013989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $261.44 million and $16.02 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00068278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $111.44 or 0.00299795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.94 or 0.00244642 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $425.27 or 0.01144006 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,161.20 or 0.99966393 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,273,470 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

