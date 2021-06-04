Raymond B. Ruddy Sells 24,820 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $2,255,393.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MMS stock opened at $90.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.67. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

MMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 590.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

