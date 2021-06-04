Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Morgan Stanley

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

O has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.33.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O stock opened at $70.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $71.84. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $219,493,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,293,000 after buying an additional 2,031,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,570 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,853,000 after acquiring an additional 944,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,819,000 after buying an additional 785,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.