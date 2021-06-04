Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) shares rose 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $19.12. Approximately 1,110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RCPUF shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Recipe Unlimited from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Recipe Unlimited from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Recipe Unlimited from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Recipe Unlimited from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

