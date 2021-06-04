Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 643,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,279 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $16,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RRR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

RRR opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $46.61.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RRR. KeyCorp increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

