RedFOX Labs (RFOX) 1-Day Volume Hits $959,643.00

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $130.11 million and $959,643.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0992 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.08 or 0.00427829 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.02 or 0.00284223 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00015542 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00156354 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005975 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RFOX is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

