Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.23

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.23 and last traded at $67.10, with a volume of 8209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.35.

Several analysts recently commented on REG shares. TheStreet upgraded Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.72.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,000. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

