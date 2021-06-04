Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.46.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

NASDAQ:REG opened at $66.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $67.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 75.92, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.72.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.68%.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,000 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.