Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.12). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Renalytix AI.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RNLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Investec raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNLX. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 18.4% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,021,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,527,000 after purchasing an additional 470,577 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at about $8,672,000. Parian Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,075,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 220,503 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at about $4,130,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,260,000. 16.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Renalytix AI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.75. 14 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,226. Renalytix AI has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -204.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

