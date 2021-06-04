ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Trading Up 7.3%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) shares shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.66 and last traded at $8.63. 6,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,363,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

SOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Get ReneSola alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $581.70 million, a PE ratio of 143.83 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ReneSola during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in ReneSola during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.