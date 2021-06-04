Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Switch, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Switch in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 1st. William Blair analyst J. Breen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Switch’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

SWCH stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 82.84 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Switch has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 561.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rob Roy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 271,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $5,219,414.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 687,855 shares in the company, valued at $13,213,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 579,203 shares of company stock worth $10,884,265 over the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Switch’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

