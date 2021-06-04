Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 437 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,775.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,903 shares of company stock worth $5,056,135. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSY opened at $174.54 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $175.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

