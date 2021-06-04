Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $288,000 Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 2.8% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 5.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Twilio by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $309.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.37. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.12 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.64.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $379,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total value of $1,026,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,823 shares of company stock valued at $48,904,707. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

