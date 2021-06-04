Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $374,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,242 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,213 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,422,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,623,000 after purchasing an additional 656,662 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,420,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,122,000 after acquiring an additional 284,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,131,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,034,000 after acquiring an additional 718,916 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

IJS stock opened at $107.80 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $56.49 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.34.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.