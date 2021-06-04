Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $344,479,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $238,616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,740 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE increased its position in Dominion Energy by 370.9% during the fourth quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,027,000 after acquiring an additional 970,800 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.51. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $87.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.