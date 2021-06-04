Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXSM opened at $61.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.76. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 2.52.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AXSM shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 500 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

