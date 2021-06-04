Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes $253,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $95.05 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $66.62 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.