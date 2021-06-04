Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes $268,000 Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total value of $21,558,451.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,250,807.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total value of $1,570,377.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 324,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,386,430.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,373 shares of company stock valued at $37,189,369. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MPWR opened at $335.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.03. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.54 and a 12-month high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.