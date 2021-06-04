Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 143,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.68% of Revance Therapeutics worth $13,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.59% and a negative net margin of 1,021.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

