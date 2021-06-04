Reviewing BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) & Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) and Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BIT Mining and Vail Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Vail Resorts 0 10 6 0 2.38

Vail Resorts has a consensus price target of $292.92, suggesting a potential downside of 11.55%. Given Vail Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vail Resorts is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BIT Mining and Vail Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $3.34 million 96.20 -$34.21 million N/A N/A Vail Resorts $1.96 billion 6.79 $98.83 million $3.19 103.82

Vail Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than BIT Mining.

Profitability

This table compares BIT Mining and Vail Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -437.50% -37.15% -28.95% Vail Resorts -0.44% 0.03% 0.01%

Risk & Volatility

BIT Mining has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vail Resorts has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.1% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vail Resorts beats BIT Mining on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. It holds three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined electric power capacity of 435MW; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington. This segment also operates Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; and Perisher Ski Resort, and Falls Creek and Hotham Alpine Resort in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Afton Alps in Minnesota, Mount Brighton in Michigan, and Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin. Its resorts offer various winter and summer recreational activities, including skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, snowtubing, sightseeing, mountain biking, guided hiking, zip lines, challenge ropes courses, alpine slides and mountain coasters, children's activities, and other recreational activities; and ski and snowboard lessons, equipment rental and retail merchandise services, dining venues, private club operations, and other winter and summer recreational activities. This segment also leases its owned and leased commercial space to third party operators; and provides real estate brokerage services. The company's Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums under the RockResorts brand, and other lodging properties; various condominiums located in proximity to the company's mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates approximately 5,500 owned and managed hotel and condominium units. Its Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties in and around the company's resort communities. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

