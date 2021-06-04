Reviewing Li Auto (LI) & Its Competitors

Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) is one of 50 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Li Auto to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Li Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Li Auto and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto N/A N/A N/A Li Auto Competitors -421.80% 2.25% -0.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Li Auto and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto $1.45 billion -$23.24 million -156.75 Li Auto Competitors $52.36 billion $1.86 billion 38.33

Li Auto’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Li Auto. Li Auto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Li Auto and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 2 10 1 2.92 Li Auto Competitors 916 2283 2594 147 2.33

Li Auto presently has a consensus price target of $40.39, indicating a potential upside of 61.05%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 2.14%. Given Li Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Li Auto is more favorable than its peers.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

