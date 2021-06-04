Reviewing Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) and Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT)

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) and Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Regency Centers and Tremont Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 0 8 7 0 2.47 Tremont Mortgage Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00

Regency Centers currently has a consensus price target of $57.25, suggesting a potential downside of 14.31%. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential downside of 6.34%. Given Tremont Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tremont Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Dividends

Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Tremont Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Regency Centers pays out 80.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Regency Centers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Tremont Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Regency Centers and Tremont Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 15.03% 2.74% 1.52% Tremont Mortgage Trust 60.47% 10.51% 3.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Regency Centers and Tremont Mortgage Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $1.02 billion 11.17 $44.89 million $2.95 22.65 Tremont Mortgage Trust $18.03 million 2.79 $8.85 million N/A N/A

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Tremont Mortgage Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Regency Centers has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tremont Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tremont Mortgage Trust beats Regency Centers on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Tremont Mortgage Trust was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

