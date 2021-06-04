Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will End on June 7th (OTCMKTS:RAACU)

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:RAACU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, June 7th. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 8th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS RAACU opened at $10.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.57. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $14.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition by 37.0% in the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $306,000.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

