Rhumbline Advisers Buys 836 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Albany International were worth $8,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIN stock opened at $88.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.48. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $46.31 and a 12-month high of $92.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AIN shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.17.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

