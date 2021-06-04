Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.22 Million Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of Viasat worth $8,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.39. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,348.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.97 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. Viasat’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSAT. William Blair upgraded shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

