Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.50.

ROK opened at $274.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.60 and a 12-month high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,173.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total transaction of $909,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,376 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,661. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

