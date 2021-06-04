Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$62.53. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$62.36, with a volume of 4,773,326 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Rogers Communications to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cormark upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.21.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.98. The firm has a market cap of C$31.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.95.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

