Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $1,328,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Roku by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Roku by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $6,875,000. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total value of $9,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,640,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total value of $15,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,013,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,179 shares of company stock valued at $66,353,235. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.62.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $323.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $340.02. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.19 and a 1-year high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. Roku’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

