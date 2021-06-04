Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded carsales.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSXXY opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.67. carsales.com has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $35.25.

carsales.com Ltd engages operates digital automotive marketplace in Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina. It operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services on automotive and non-automotive goods and services.

