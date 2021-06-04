Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $45.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.77.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $847,079.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,236,689.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,742 in the last three months. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 150.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.