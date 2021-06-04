Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Senex Energy (OTCMKTS:VPTOF)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Senex Energy (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of Senex Energy stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53. Senex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $8.48.
About Senex Energy
