Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Senex Energy (OTCMKTS:VPTOF)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Senex Energy (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Senex Energy stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53. Senex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $8.48.

About Senex Energy

Senex Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily holds oil and gas assets in the Cooper-Eromanga Basin located in South Australia; and the Surat Basin located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Victoria Petroleum NL and changed its name to Senex Energy Limited in 2010.

