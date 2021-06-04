Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $200.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPLK. Mizuho cut their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $213.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $111.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.53. Splunk has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,419.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

