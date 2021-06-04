Royal Bank of Canada Raises Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $130.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLD. TheStreet raised Prologis from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $121.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $87.93 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $90.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

