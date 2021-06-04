Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENGH. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$71.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$83.00 to C$70.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$84.00 to C$80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

ENGH stock traded up C$1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$53.44. 2,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,797. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.63. The company has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. Enghouse Systems has a 12 month low of C$51.53 and a 12 month high of C$80.91.

In related news, Director Pierre Lassonde acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$344,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$344,500.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

