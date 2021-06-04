Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB)

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$3.55 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 101.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SBB. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabina Gold & Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.72.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

Sabina Gold & Silver stock opened at C$1.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$612.23 million and a P/E ratio of -117.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.83. Sabina Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$3.54.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.