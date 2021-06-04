Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$14.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.84% from the stock’s current price.

EQX has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.66.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

EQX opened at C$10.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 41.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$9.76 and a 12-month high of C$17.99.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$329.24 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.