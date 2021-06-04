Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Mail from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

