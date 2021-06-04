Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 742.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,575 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $9,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RPRX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,211,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $1,215,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $1,632,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,707,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,571,000 after buying an additional 866,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

RPRX opened at $43.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $2,941,600.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 43,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $2,034,698.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,198 shares of company stock worth $4,995,301 in the last ninety days. 25.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.