Royce & Associates LP Decreases Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 26.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,635 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Plexus were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $97.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.22. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $59.59 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $94,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at $526,504.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $311,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $1,357,155. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

