Royce & Associates LP Has $2.79 Million Holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.27% of PetIQ worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth $24,010,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,596,000 after purchasing an additional 330,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,397,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth $3,254,000.

PETQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other news, CEO Mccord Christensen sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $76,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael A. Smith sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at $551,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,712,566 shares of company stock worth $61,112,772 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.52. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

