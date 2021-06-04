Royce & Associates LP Sells 16,338 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 31.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,338 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,787,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,574,000 after buying an additional 2,306,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,663,008,000 after buying an additional 1,819,079 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $787,362,000 after buying an additional 1,307,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,530,000 after buying an additional 936,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KKR opened at $55.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KKR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

