Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

NYSE:RVT opened at $19.30 on Friday. Royce Value Trust has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.