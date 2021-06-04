Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.
NYSE:RVT opened at $19.30 on Friday. Royce Value Trust has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64.
Royce Value Trust Company Profile
